Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Varner III chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Varner III's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
