  • Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Patrick Rodgers holes a 36-yard chip shot for eagle on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Rodgers’ eagle chip from 36 yards at THE PLAYERS

