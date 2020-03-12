-
Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers’ eagle chip from 36 yards at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Patrick Rodgers holes a 36-yard chip shot for eagle on the par-5 2nd hole.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 82nd at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 second, Rodgers chipped in his third shot from 36 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 third, Rodgers hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Rodgers chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.
