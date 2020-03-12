Brooks Koepka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Koepka finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Brooks Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

Koepka hit his tee shot 296 yards to the native area on the 481-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.