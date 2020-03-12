-
Cameron Smith shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Cameron Smith prepares for THE PLAYERSAussie transplant and Jacksonville Beach resident Cameron Smith takes advantage of the TPC Sawgrass practice facility while it serves as his home course.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Smith chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
