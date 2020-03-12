-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Hoge's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th Hoge hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.
