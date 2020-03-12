-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 83rd at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 328 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hughes's tee shot was a drop and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
