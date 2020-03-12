  • Patrick Cantlay shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Patrick Cantlay lands his 142-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay birdies No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Patrick Cantlay lands his 142-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.