Patrick Cantlay shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay birdies No. 17 at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Patrick Cantlay lands his 142-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Cameron Champ and Keith Mitchell; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Cantlay's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
