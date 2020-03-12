In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Cameron Champ and Keith Mitchell; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cantlay's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cantlay's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.