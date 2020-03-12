In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Adam Long hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Long went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 180 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Long had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Long's 171 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Long had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.