Lanto Griffin putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
Highlights
Lanto Griffin sinks 12-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Lanto Griffin drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Lanto Griffin chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
