  • Lanto Griffin putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Lanto Griffin drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Lanto Griffin sinks 12-footer for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Lanto Griffin drains a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.