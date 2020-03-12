Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 72nd at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 481-yard par-4 14th, Hadley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

Hadley missed the green on his first shot on the 137-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.