In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Peter Malnati hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Malnati's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Malnati hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 71-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Malnati took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Malnati got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 1 under for the round.