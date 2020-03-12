-
Tyrrell Hatton putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton on his API win before THE PLAYERSPrior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Tyrrell Hatton talks about how his first PGA TOUR victory, last Sunday at The Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by MasterCard.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Tyrrell Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hatton's 166 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Hatton had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hatton's 178 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.
