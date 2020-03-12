-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed chips in for birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Patrick Reed chips in from from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Patrick Reed hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 65th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Champ, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green 13th, Reed suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
