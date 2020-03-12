-
-
Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Putnam hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.