In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his round tied for 2nd at 7 under with Christiaan Bezuidenhout; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Harris English chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, English's 78 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, English chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, English's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 7 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 6 under for the round.

English hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 7 under for the round.