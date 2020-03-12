In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Russell Henley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 56th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Cameron Champ, and Michael Thompson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Henley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Henley's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 9 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 137-yard par-3 green 17th, Henley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Henley hit his 117 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Henley's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.