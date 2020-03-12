  • Joel Dahmen putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Joel Dahmen hits his 111-yard approach shot on the par-4 4th hole to 6 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen’s clutch approach sets up 6-foot birdie at THE PLAYERS

