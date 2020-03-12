In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Joel Dahmen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Dahmen's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen's tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.