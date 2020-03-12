Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 94th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 137-yard par-3 17th green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 2 over for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Spieth's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.