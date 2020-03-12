-
-
Jordan Spieth shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Jordan Spieth nearly holes out for eagle at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jordan Spieth nearly holes his 115-yard approach, rolling his ball right by the cup and stopping it within 6 feet of the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 94th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 137-yard par-3 17th green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 2 over for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Spieth's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.