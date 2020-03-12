Bud Cauley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cauley finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bud Cauley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first. This moved Bud Cauley to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Cauley hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Cauley's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Cauley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

At the 302-yard par-4 12th, Cauley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Cauley at even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Cauley hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 under for the round.