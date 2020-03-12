  • Byeong Hun An shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Byeong Hun An sinks a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Byeong Hun An’s 21-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

