In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, An reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put An at 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, An hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

An got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving An to even-par for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, An hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, An's 156 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, An had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

An's tee shot went 270 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving An to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.