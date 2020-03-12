Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Ortiz chipped his fifth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 6 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz's tee shot went 297 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 162 yards to the native area, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ortiz hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Ortiz had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.