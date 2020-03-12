-
Roger Sloan shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Sloan got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Sloan's his approach went 115 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Sloan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 3 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Sloan's 172 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
