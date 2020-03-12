Justin Thomas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thomas finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th, Justin Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thomas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Thomas chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Thomas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Thomas's 171 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.