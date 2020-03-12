  • Justin Thomas comes back from a rocky start in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Justin Thomas sinks an 11-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas rolls in 11-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

