-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Pat Perez, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Jason Dufner, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, Marc Leishman, Scottie Scheffler, and Webb Simpson are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Tringale hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.