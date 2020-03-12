-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Andrew Landry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the native area on the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 144 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Landry chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Landry's 180 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Landry chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
