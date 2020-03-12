In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Hadwin's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadwin at 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Hadwin hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.