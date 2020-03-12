-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
March 12, 2020
Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 99th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 first, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lowry hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
