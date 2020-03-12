-
6-over 78 by Keegan Bradley in first round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round in 143rd at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello, Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Bradley's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 532-yard par-5 second, Bradley hit his second into the Native Area. He put his next shot to the right intermediate rough before getting on the green on his fourth shot and had a two-putt for a bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Bradley to 6 over for the round.
