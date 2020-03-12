-
Russell Knox shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox uses impressive tee shot to set up eagle at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Russell Knox lands his 301-yard tee shot on the fringe of the green, 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 84th at 1 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.
At the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing five-putt for triple bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 4 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Knox to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the fringe on the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Knox chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
