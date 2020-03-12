  • Russell Knox shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Russell Knox lands his 301-yard tee shot on the fringe of the green, 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
