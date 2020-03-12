  • Hideki Matsuyama putts himself to a 9-under 63 in first round of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 291-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Hideki Matsuyama drives green to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

