In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his round in 1st at 9 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 7 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hideki Matsuyama's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Matsuyama hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Matsuyama's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Matsuyama had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.