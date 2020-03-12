Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Kyoung-Hoon Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Lee hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Lee's tee shot went 162 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.