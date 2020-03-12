Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 142nd at 7 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Kizzire's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop his second drive went to trouble having to hit his next out of fairway bunker before getting on the green in 3 and finishing with a bogey. This moved Kizzire to 5 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 over for the round.

Kizzire hit his tee shot 298 yards to the fairway bunker on the 470-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Kizzire to 8 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 7 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to 7 over for the round.