Troy Merritt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 85th at even par; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Merritt's tee shot went 150 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Merritt missed the green on his first shot on the 137-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Merritt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.