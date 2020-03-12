  • Troy Merritt shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Troy Merritt sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt’s 24-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

