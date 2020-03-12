  • Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

    Kevin Tway drives the green to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Kevin Tway lands his 298-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.