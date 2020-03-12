In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Tway chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Tway's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Tway went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Tway hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Tway's tee shot went 245 yards to the native area, his second shot went 149 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.