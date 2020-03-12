  • Michael Thompson putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Michael Thompson lands his 139-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Michael Thompson birdies No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

