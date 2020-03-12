-
-
Michael Thompson putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Michael Thompson birdies No. 17 at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Michael Thompson lands his 139-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thompson finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 264 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Michael Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.