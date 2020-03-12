-
Danny Willett shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Willett’s eagle on No. 16 at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Danny Willett hits his 219-yard approach shot on the par-5 16th hole to 11 inches then sinks the putt for eagle.
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Danny Willett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Willett hit his 219 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.
