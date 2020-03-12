  • Rickie Fowler putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Rickie Fowler lands his 186-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

