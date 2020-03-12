In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round tied for 98th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English and Cameron Champ are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Rickie Fowler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fowler hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 302-yard par-4 12th. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fowler hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Fowler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Fowler's 185 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Fowler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 1 over for the round.

Fowler's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 5 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.