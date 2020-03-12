In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Grillo got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 1 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo's tee shot went 248 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 3 over for the round.