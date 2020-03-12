Brian Stuard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stuard finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory Sabbatini, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Branden Grace, Marc Leishman, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 5th at 4 under.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Brian Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Stuard's 182 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Stuard's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stuard hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.