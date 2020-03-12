Jim Herman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Champ and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Herman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Herman hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Herman had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Herman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Herman's 187 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 15th, Herman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Herman hit his 89 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Herman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 4 under for the round.