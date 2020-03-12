In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Gary Woodland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 69th at 2 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell, Patrick Cantlay, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Woodland's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Woodland's tee shot went 257 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 77 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Woodland chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 45 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.