Kiradech Aphibarnrat posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Marc Leishman, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit his 111 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
