Jason Kokrak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th Kokrak hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak's his second shot went 16 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.