Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
Highlights
Jason Kokrak birdies No. 17 at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Jason Kokrak lands his 144-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jason Kokrak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 302-yard par-4 12th Kokrak hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fifth. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak's his second shot went 16 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
