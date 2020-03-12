-
Brendon Todd posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the first round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Todd finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Brendon Todd hit his 138 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Todd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
