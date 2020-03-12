  • Dustin Johnson putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Dustin Johnson gets a good bounce right near the water on his 188-yard approach, landing his ball on the green within 20 feet of the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson gets good bounce to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Dustin Johnson gets a good bounce right near the water on his 188-yard approach, landing his ball on the green within 20 feet of the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.