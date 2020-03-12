-
-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson gets good bounce to set up birdie at THE PLAYERSIn the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2020, Dustin Johnson gets a good bounce right near the water on his 188-yard approach, landing his ball on the green within 20 feet of the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Cameron Champ and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a 267 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Dustin Johnson chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 137-yard par-3 green 17th, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
-
-
