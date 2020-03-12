In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Tommy Fleetwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 140th at 6 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

Fleetwood's tee shot went 263 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Fleetwood his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 15th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Fleetwood hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Fleetwood to 4 over for the round.