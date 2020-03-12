-
Scott Stallings shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the PLAYERS Championship
March 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Scott Stallings hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 67th at 4 over; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 7 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Keith Mitchell, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Stallings got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th. This moved Stallings to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th. This moved Stallings to 6 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Stallings chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stallings's 175 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 over for the round.
