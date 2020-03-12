Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim is in 4th at 6 under.

After a 323 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Stanley chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Stanley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Stanley at 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 15th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Stanley chipped in his fourth shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 third green, Stanley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stanley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.