In his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, Branden Grace hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Grace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 302-yard par-4 12th, Grace chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Grace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Grace hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 4 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 3 under for the round.