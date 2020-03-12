Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Hideki Matsuyama is in 1st at 9 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 2nd at 7 under; and Harris English is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Dylan Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 302-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.